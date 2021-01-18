Yemen’s southern council rejects president’s decrees on appointments

ADEN, Yemen, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — The Southern Transitional Council (STC) that’s part of Yemen’s new power-sharing government opposed on Sunday new appointments issued by the country’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

In a brief press statement, the Aden-based STC strongly rejected dealing with republican decrees issued recently by Hadi to appoint a new attorney general and Shura Council head in the war-ravaged Arab country.

The STC’s statement described Hadi’s decrees as “unilateral decisions,” accusing that they “constituted a blatant departure from what has been agreed upon according to Riyadh deal, and are undermining the consensus process and partnership established between the two parties.”

The STC vowed “to take escalating steps in the event that the presidential decisions (appointments) taken without prior agreement are not addressed.”

In 2019, Saudi Arabia persuaded the STC and the Yemeni government to hold reconciliation talks, which succeeded in reaching a deal to form a new technocratic cabinet and ending a deadly conflict in the country’s southern regions.

In accordance with the terms of the Saudi-brokered deal jointly signed between the two sides, Hadi issued a decree on December 2020 to form a new power-sharing government.