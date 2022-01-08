Yes, energy bills are a source of concern, but we are working to address this.

Yes, energy bills are a source of concern, but we are working to address them.

As the world recovers from the pandemic, there is a surge in gas demand, which is driving up global wholesale prices.

Unfortunately, the situation in the United Kingdom is similar to that in Europe, where countries are grappling with record gas prices.

My top priority has always been consumer protection.

That is why, despite the efforts of many energy companies, we kept the energy price cap in place.

Millions of Britons have been effectively shielded from the true global price of gas for months.

To give readers a sense of the price, it is currently capped at 63 pence per unit, while the real cost is currently around £2.50.

As a result of our price cap, the energy you use today is significantly less expensive than it would otherwise be.

This has aided millions of people during the colder months, but the independent regulator Ofgem plans to raise the cap on April 1st.

While I understand that this is distressing news for many, I want to reassure Sun on Sunday readers that there is a safety net in place to assist people with their energy bills.

Winter Fuel Payments, worth up to £300, will provide £2 billion in direct support to over 11 million pensioners.

Our reforms have resulted in an extra £1,000 per year for about two million working families on Universal Credit.

Our £500 million Household Support Fund is also available through local councils for those who require additional assistance to cover everyday costs.

More than two million households are eligible for the Warm Home Discount, which will increase to £150 in October and cover an additional 780,000 households.

Meanwhile, in April, the National Living Wage will receive its largest-ever increase, amounting to an extra £1,000 per year in gross pay for someone working full-time.

While the assistance we have in place will help, the government is constantly assessing whether it is sufficient.

I’d like to reassure readers that ministers are working hard to help alleviate the cost-of-living pressures that I know many people are experiencing.

Finally, in order to protect British citizens from future increases in global gas prices, we must move away from volatile gas and foreign imports.

Unlike other European countries, the UK is not reliant on Russian gas, and our single largest source is located within British territorial waters.

Every country, however, is subject to the prices set by international markets.

As a result, we must generate more clean energy in the UK to better insulate ourselves from global forces.

That means more jobs will be created offshore…

