Tonight, we speak with Yla about how she got her start 14 years ago working for Glasgow Museums, why she enjoys working in the field, and her excitement for her new position at The Burrell Collection.

I was born in Glasgow’s Rottenrow Hospital, grew up in Troon, and then returned to Glasgow to study geography at Strathclyde University.

I managed restaurants and worked in retail management after graduation before moving into the third sector, where I was managing volunteers for the charity Barnardo’s when my mother called to tell me she had seen an advertisement for my dream job.

I’ve worked for Glasgow Museums for 14 years, including two secondments as the Delhi Flag Handover Volunteer Welfare Manager and the Welfare Manager for Host City Volunteers during the Glasgow Life Commonwealth Games, and I’ve attended evening classes to study CIPD qualifications in training and employability.

In my current role, I’m in charge of developing and implementing volunteer and employability programs for Glasgow’s museums.

When I was younger, my mother volunteered in the community, and my father has done so since retirement.

My husband and I both volunteer on a regular basis and enjoy the sense of community that volunteering provides.

I’m delighted to announce that The Burrell Collection will be offering a new family volunteer position as part of a larger program of new volunteer opportunities and ways to participate in the museum.

My parents used to take me to The Burrell Collection with my class when I was a kid.

I referred to it as “the museum in the woods” because of its location in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park.

The fact that I will be working there when it reopens next year excites me greatly.

My daughter was a baby when it closed in 2016 for a major refurbishment and redisplay, but my son remembers it fondly, and I can’t wait to walk them through the door as a mother, as well as greet volunteers and visitors as a member of staff.

After the Burrell closed, we promised to stay in touch with our volunteers, first in person and then online, throughout the pandemic.

Volunteers can participate from the comfort of their own homes, and a digital version of our BSL Infosurhoy short summary is available.

