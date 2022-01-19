Yob attacks with a Michael Jackson impersonator, who later reveals himself to be a pro wrestler.

When a YOB got into a fight with a Michael Jackson impersonator, the singer turned out to be a professional wrestler, the YOB ended up in a headlock.

The larger man squaring up to “Jacko” in Las Vegas in a video that has been viewed millions of times.

The impersonator, whose real name is Santana Jackson, initially takes a step back to avoid an unprovoked attack, according to him.

However, Jackson intervenes and quickly trips the man to the ground before restraining him.

The majority of online viewers backed Jackson when asked “who’s bad.”

“Please know that I don’t believe fighting is the solution, so try to avoid a fight if at all possible,” the impersonator later said.

“Be careful.”

In the MJ Live tribute show in Vegas, Santana Jackson performs.