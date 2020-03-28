Yoga, weights and cooking: the formula of Toni Cantó during confinement

The spokesman for Citizens in the Valencian Courts Toni Cantó is just one more citizen who has been forced to make “small” changes in his life to adapt it to the walls of his house in Valencia. Despite the confinement due to coronavirus that began on March 14 in Spain, the politician seems to have adapted well to the new measures, holding his meetings through videoconferences and changing the gym machines for dumbbells that he had at home.

He also makes the purchase in large print runs to avoid going outside, and he does not miss the appointment at 20:00 (peninsular time), in which much of our society goes out to his windows and balconies to applaud the thousands of toilets who face new cases and material shortages every day. “It is essential to stay at home during this isolation not only so as not to get infected, also in solidarity with health professionals. I have family members who belong to the risk group, as well as nurses and doctors in my family, so I feel very involved in this matter. Besides applauding them every day, the best way to thank them for their work is to stay home, “says Toni Cantó.

How is the adaptation process going? A politician has an extensive work agenda away from home and now, suddenly, everything has to be carried out from home.

To tell the truth, I’m doing quite well. Every day I have meetings by videoconference with the rest of the deputies of the Valencian Government and with all my team. I have adapted little by little and although I am doing reasonably well, I still have the concern that we all have about the current situation. I have family members who are older and others who are restrooms, so I am quite nervous for them and their safety. However, my days are spent working and playing sports.

Was he playing sports before the alarm went off?

Away from home I went to a gym once a week here in Valencia and I also did yoga, so I’m doing that at home so I can continue with the routine that I carried out until a few days ago. I myself have imposed a daily training that helps me a little to disconnect and stay in shape. For example: if I exercise weights and push-ups one day, the next day I do yoga, and so on.

If you practice yoga at home it is because you do not need a teacher to help you in this discipline …

He frequently went to The Yoga Box, a space with good hours. Although it will be about fifteen years since the first time I practiced this activity, I do it intermittently, when my work allows it. I practice it because it is a very good exercise for three reasons: a lot of force is used, a lot of flexibility is gained, something that seems very important to me, and it helps to avoid tension in the lumbar or cervical areas. Yoga makes me more aware of my body.

In addition to yoga, what other activities do you spend your time on now that you have it?

I am recovering some things that I was writing and I am also doing other hobbies that I wanted to do and never did for lack of time. Also, now that I have more free hours, what I do is cook much more than usual. I always try to eat healthy and well, but when doing it away from home, adapting to the menu of the day of the restaurants that are near the Valencian courts, it is more difficult for me. I have rescued recipes from my grandmother Hortensia and I am also developing recipes that I see on social networks. He has given me for the rice, calditos … It is something that is helping me a lot to overcome the confinement. .