Yoochun’s Ex-Fiancée Hwang Hana Upset Over Malicious Rumors About Her And BTS’s Jungkook

Park Yoochun’s ex-fiancée Hwang Hana addressed the dating rumors surrounding her and BTS’ Jongkook and denied the two were in a relationship.

On Friday, Aug.7, Hana, the granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Products’ founder, issued a statement on Instagram addressing the malicious rumors claiming she was in a relationship with the popular BTS singer. In the statement, she clarified she was not in a relationship with the idol and that she does not know him personally.

Hana also added she was currently dating someone else and requested everyone to stop spreading and indulging in these rumors.

“Please stop spreading ridiculous rumors. Why are you piecing together random things and spreading these rumors? It’s damage to both that person and me, and I have a boyfriend. Please do not make assumptions just because they might be around the same age. I do not personally know [Jungkook] at all!! Next time I might even be dating Leonardo DiCaprio..” she wrote in her Instagram post.

The rumors reportedly emerged after Hana opened a new Instagram account where she revealed she was in a relationship with someone who was about eight or nine years younger to her. Following this, internet users started to speculate she was dating Jungkook after they found an old SNS post where Hwang revealed she was a fan of BTS.

Yoochun had announced he was dating Hana back in April 2017 and confirmed their engagement later that year. However, in May 2018, Yoochun’s Agency, C-JeS Entertainment, confirmed the wedding was canceled and the couple had broken up.

The 34-year-old began his career as a singer with his debut as a member of K-pop band TVXQ under SM Entertainment in 2003. In 2009, he left the agency following a lawsuit and later became a member K-pop band JYJ along with former TVXQ members Kim Jaejoong and Kim Junsu.

Meanwhile, BTS’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment, launched the New Character Brand based on BTS – “TinyTAN” on Aug. 8, by uploading a video on their official YouTube channel. The video consists of the seven characters representing each member, dancing to their hit song “MIC Drop”.