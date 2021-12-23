York County police have reopened an I-83 ramp following a fatal crash.

The I-83 ramp in York County has reopened after a fatal crash, according to police.

According to police, a southbound ramp on Interstate 83 has reopened after a several-hour investigation into a fatal crash.

Just after 3 p.m., PennDOT reported a three-vehicle crash near I-83 Exit 16: Queen Street.

The collision happened on South Queen Street, or Route 74, according to York Area Regional Police.

The crash was fatal, but it was unclear how many people were injured or killed as of Tuesday night.

After a five-hour investigation, Route 74 and the I-83 ramp were reopened around 8 p.m.

