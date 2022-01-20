York, Staffordshire, and London have called for tougher restrictions as the government ends Plan B.

York, Staffordshire, and London have called for tighter restrictions as the government ends Plan B.

Several local governments are urging people to keep wearing face masks on public transportation.

Despite the Prime Minister’s announcement that Covid restrictions will be lifted starting next week, local governments are urging people to remain cautious and wear face masks on public transportation.

After the Plan B rules expire on January 26, York City Council has advised residents to “take as many precautions as they can,” while London Mayor Sadiq Khan has stated that face masks will remain a “condition of carriage” on Transport for London services.

In England, restrictions on working from home have already been lifted, and the requirement to wear face masks on public transportation and in stores will be phased out on Thursday.

“As we move to fewer restrictions, we’ll be asking people to continue to take certain precautions to prevent Covid-19 from spreading,” Fiona Phillips, assistant director for public health at York City Council, said.

“This includes continuing to wear a face covering in crowded public places, as well as all of the other things we’ve become accustomed to: handwashing, vaccination, and allowing fresh air in when visiting friends indoors.”

“While it’s welcome that some restrictions will be lifted next week,” City of York Council Leader Keith Aspden said, “we ask that people continue to take as many precautions as they can to keep themselves and others safe.”

Covid cases are still “very high” in Staffordshire, according to council leader Alan White.

“Thankfully, cases have dropped sharply, but they are still very high in Staffordshire, so we must continue to do everything we can to limit the risks, especially now that the current restrictions have been lifted,” he said.

“The key to this is continuing to do the basics like washing our hands frequently, allowing plenty of fresh air into rooms, exercising extra caution when meeting people we don’t normally mix with, and self-isolating if testing positive, as these all help reduce the virus’s spread.”

Despite Mr Johnson’s claim that when the regulations expire on January 26, “the Government will no longer mandate the,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he would not repeal a rule that requires face coverings to be worn on the London Underground and throughout the capital’s bus and tram networks.

