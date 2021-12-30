York’s St. Paul’s Cathedral

The city of York’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of volunteers.

“While COVID-19 is the main reason we have decided to cancel the upcoming parade,” organizers said in a press release, “the underlying problem of not having enough people to assist in putting it on was a major factor.”

“For years, a small group of dedicated residents have brought the parade, as well as numerous ancillary events, to fruition on a shoestring budget,” according to the statement.

“Unfortunately, a small group can only accomplish so much in such a short period of time.

New members are needed on the committee to ensure that this family-friendly tradition does not become extinct.”

Organizers said they’re looking for help with marketing, accounting, fundraising, social media, and event planning in particular.

Volunteers should contact [email protected]

All entry fees, sponsorships, and donations will be transferred to the 2023 parade as a result of the cancellation.

Refund requests should be sent to YSPDP, PO Box 1043, York, PA 17405-1043, or sent via email to [email protected]