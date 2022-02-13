Yorkshire is full of “whingers begging for handouts,” according to a Tory peer.

Yorkshire is full of ‘whingers begging for handouts,’ according to a Conservative peer.

As critics accuse him of’sneering’ at Yorkshire, the Boris Johnson ally is being pressured to apologize.

After saying he feared the county had been transformed by “leftist whingers begging for handouts,” a Tory peer has been chastised for insulting the people of Yorkshire.

Lord Moylan, a former merchant banker and diplomat, made the remark on Twitter in response to criticism of the government’s ‘levelling up’ strategy by The Yorkshire Post.

The headline in the weekend edition of the publication read, “Leveling up plan ‘fails to aid rural economy.”

“I’m going to Yorkshire for a short break next week,” Lord Moylan tweeted on the front page.

Everything I’ve read in [The Yorkshire Post] recently makes me fear that the county will be transformed into a haven for leftist whiners begging for handouts.

“Let’s hope that isn’t true.”

The former Boris Johnson adviser’s remarks have sparked outrage, prompting some to suggest that Lord Moylan cancel his visit to Yorkshire.

Others demanded an apology, calling his tweet “ridiculous.”

The editor of The Yorkshire Post, James Mitchinson, was among those who voiced their displeasure.

“You’ll find folks who can’t stand sneering politicians who think they’re better than us, and an awful lot of people who can’t stand liars and charlatans,” Mr Mitchinson tweeted.

“M’Lord, it’s not about right and left for us.

It all comes down to what is right and what is wrong.

Have a great time here!

“Thank you very much.”

“I’m having a lovely time in Yorkshire and, as I expected and have always found, the people are much nicer and more sensible than Yorkshire Post makes them out to be,” Lord Moylan said in a follow-up tweet.

The row erupts just one day before Boris Johnson embarks on a cross-country tour to promote his “levelling up” strategy, which was unveiled earlier this month with no new funding and tempered ambitions in some areas.

“I’m getting out of London this week with a simple message – this Government is getting on with the job of uniting and levelling up the country,” Mr Johnson said.

“Do you understand the meaning of the phrase ‘do not bite the hand,'” a Tory MP asked Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, earlier this month.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Tory peer sparks anger by suggesting Yorkshire is full of ‘whingers begging for handouts’