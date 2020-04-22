Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for lockdown

From spicy beans on toast to new takes on European classics, our resident star cook picks 10 of his favourite archive dishes made with store-cupboard staples (and a few twists of your own)

After the first few minutes of boiling, spaghetti are just stringy strands that you really wouldn’t want to eat. But at about the seven-minute mark, things start to change: the strands begin to yield and soften, before, eventually, they give in and give way, ready to be sauced up and spruced up.

The past few months have felt a bit like this, too, as the world was thrown into hot water and told to change its form. We may not have reached that seven-minute mark quite just yet, but our ability to adapt and acclimatise gives me hope that we soon will. For now, though, the kitchen is our safe space, even if the question “What do I want for dinner?” has now changed to: “How do I make do with what I have?”

Remember, recipes aren’t sacred; they are only there to guide and support you on your mealtime journeys. The skills and confidence you’ll build along the way will stay with you for ever and in time will shape the new way we all eat in future.

Hawaij onion soup (pictured above)

Breathe new life into the French classic with a tin of chickpeas and a few spices from the drawer.

Spicy baked beans on toast

Weekday and weekend breakfasts may be hard to tell apart right now, but these work for both, or for an easy evening meal.

Honey and yoghurt cornbread

For breakfast, brunch or any time of day, really.

Ginger egg fried rice

Take your fried rice to the next level with the addition of a few kitchen staples.

Baked orzo puttanesca

The Neapolitan favourite gets the one-pot treatment.

Za’atar cacio e pepe

A Middle Eastern twist on Italy’s store-cupboard go-to.

Orecchiette with broccoli and rocket

Or how to swap southern Italy’s turnip tops for more familiar UK supermarket veg.

Brigadeiros

This Brazilian sweet treat is one to get the kids involved in.

Salted coffee pecan and lime rocky roads

A grown-up version of America’s favourite chocolate treat (and if you can’t get pecans, use shelled walnuts instead).

Tangerine and ancho chilli flan

Crema catalana gets a spicy, fruity makeover.