You can be shy and successful: how I learned to appreciate the benefits of my introverted personality.

You can be shy and succeed: how I learned to appreciate the benefits of my introverted personality.

Annie Ridout discovered that shyness is not a fixed personality trait that requires ‘curing,’ and that it can even be beneficial.

In 2017, I was invited to speak at a major event.

I was initially ecstatic.

On a panel with a well-known celebrity and a successful female entrepreneur, I’d be the only woman.

But then panic set in: how could I possibly do this? I couldn’t speak in front of ten people without blushing and stammering, so how could I speak in front of 300 women without blushing and stammering?

I said yes and set out to conquer my fears.

For two months, I tried hypnotherapy, setting daily mantras on my phone (e.g., “I am amazing at public speaking”), and repeatedly practicing what I was going to say.

I scribbled notes and used my phone to record myself delivering my speech.

I sat next to my sister on the train to the event in near silence, trembling.

But once I was onstage, it was fine, and I was buzzing with the adrenaline of having not only pushed myself out of my comfort zone, but also sky-dived without a parachute from a great height.

And I’d made it.

It served as a reminder to me that facing our fears is the first step toward conquering them.

My fears, on the other hand, were deep-seated, having been triggered as a child when I was so shy in new social situations that I would hide behind my mother.

I never raised my hand to speak when I was in school.

I did enjoy performing on stage – doing dance and drama, for example – but only because I could transform into someone else.

I, for one, was terrified.

When it came time for me to give a presentation at university, I would take the day off.

Even as I progressed into office jobs, I did everything I could to keep the spotlight off of myself, including skipping meetings whenever possible and positioning myself far away from the spotlight.

Now that I’ve learned to embrace my shyness and even see it as a strength, I’m baffled as to why no one ever told me it’s OK to be shy.

Please let me know if there is anything else I can do to help you feel more at ease when it comes to speaking.

