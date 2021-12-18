You can make 12 small changes to make your Christmas more environmentally friendly.

The Environment Agency shares its top tips for reducing our impact on the planet this December, from cutting down on single-use plastic to making the most of arts and crafts.

Christmas is the most squandering season of the year.

According to Recycle Now, the UK produces approximately 300,000 tonnes of cardboard packaging during the festive season, enough to wrap the Angel of the North two million times.

And, with a bin lorry load of plastic entering our environment every minute, more people than ever are attempting to reduce the amount of plastic used in our decorations and gifts.

So, what can each of us do this year to reduce our climate impact?

Here are 12 tips from the Environment Agency to help you have a green Christmas.

Artificial Christmas trees must be used for at least a decade in order to have a lower environmental impact than a real tree.

Consider purchasing a potted version to plant outside or leave on the patio after the holidays.

You’ll be able to reuse the tree for years to come if you do it this way.

Buying a real Christmas tree from a Grown in Britain-certified supplier ensures that the tree was grown legally and sustainably in the United Kingdom.

Invest in a reusable Christmas Eve box that will last for years to come and may even become a family heirloom.

On December 24, they are usually filled with small gifts and activities and given to children as a way to break up the excitement of the big day.

Giving environmentally friendly gifts, such as a reusable coffee cup, reusable makeup remover wipes, or a solid shampoo bar, can encourage positive behavior change.

You could even give a membership to a charity or wildlife trust as a gift, allowing you to contribute to important environmental work.

When possible, use recyclable wrapping paper, avoiding foil or glittered varieties that may contain plastic.

Another budget-friendly option is repurposing old newspapers or reusing last year’s wrapping paper.

Why not use a more sustainable alternative like a reusable fabric bow to decorate packages instead of plastic ribbons that will end up in landfills?

When they’ve served their purpose, recycle them with other textiles.

