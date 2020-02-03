You can now buy a $600 DIGITAL air fryer for just $144 – but you’ll have to be quick

A giant digital air fryer worth a staggering $600 has gone on sale for just $144 – but shoppers will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on it.

You can also tailor the cooking time of up to 90 minutes, meaning you will be able to perfectly prepare pork, chicken, chips, nuggets and bacon and time it for when you’re finished doing a few chores at home.

What sets the air fryer apart from traditional models is its reasonable price point, with Tefal’s version costing $503 and Phillips costing $499.

Many people online have already drawn attention to the budget air fryer, where one person said it’s ‘such a good price and even cheaper than Kogan and Harris Scarfe’.

‘I just got mine,’ one person posted.

‘Have warmed up pies and sausage rolls and they were perfect.

‘So much easier than turning on the big oven for smaller items.’

Another added: ‘It’s super easy to use’.

Air fryers have sky rocketed in popularity recently, after Kmart released a mini 3.2 litre version for making healthy snacks at home.

Air fryers are appropriately named because they work by circulating hot air around the food inside, much like hot oil surrounds food to cook it all the way through on a stove top.

Those who regularly use air fryers said cooking with the air fryer actually makes the food ‘taste better’ than if you had replicated the process in the oven.

Where ovens may be better for toasting, broiling and roasting, the air fryer is predominantly used to make food ‘crispy’ – without the fat content from oil.

The Kitchen Couture air fryer is available now and comes with six bonus accessories.

These include an oil tray, rack, filter, rotating cage, rotisserie fork and cage tong.