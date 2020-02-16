You can now buy your own tiny home on Amazon and live totally off grid

With property prices higher than ever, it’s no surprise that people are turning to new and different ways to get around forking out hundreds of thousands for their own home.

And now, you can get your hands on your own beautiful, designer tiny home online at Amazon Australia.

The homes from Aussie Tiny Houses start at just $59,990 for a basic tiny home, and cost up to $89,990 for a luxurious 20 square-metre property that can sleep four people.

Each home has solar power, water catchment and composting toilets, meaning buyers can live off the grid, wherever they choose to.

One of the top-selling tiny homes is the Coogee, which costs $88,368 and sleeps four people.

The ‘country-style’ property boasts both a traditional tiny space, as well as access to a loft via a storage staircase.

Another popular tiny home, the Coolum, costs $78,288 and sleeps two people.

This model has exposed rafter ceilings to give a Hamptons-style feel, as well as full height pantry storage and a picture window beside the day bed sofa, where you can watch the world go by.

‘Tiny Houses and the movement of Tiny Living offers not only cost effective and simplified living solutions, but also provides an opportunity to create personal and financial freedom,’ information on Aussie Tiny House’s website reads.

‘We are passionate about our Tiny Houses and providing alternatives to the current housing market.

‘To own your own home in Australia has almost become an impossible dream and for those fortunate enough to have acquired a large mortgage find themselves over committed and bound by it, working long hours just to stay afloat.’

All of the tiny houses by the team are created by the designer Richard Smith (BArch) and his design team.

Each of the tiny homes has free shipping within Australia and if the homes are purchased through the website, you can customise them to suit your needs.

Many of the homes come in at similar measurement to caravans, and are classed as such, which means – depending on your local council – you don’t need DA approval.