You can now get your hands on a SPLIT quilt cover system with different temperatures

A company has designed a split quilt cover system for couples who don’t like sharing the duvet.

Ervét Bedding promises a perfect night’s sleep for both people in the relationship, thanks to a magnetic centre seam that allows you to turn one quilt cover into two.

Each side of the duvet can be customised to suit your personal preference of blanket weight and temperature.

But the good news for the house proud is that the covers will still look identical when joined together at the magnetic seam.

A Split-Duvet Bundle starts at $269 and comes complete with the split-duvet cover and comforter insert set.

Reviews online are glowing for the novel idea, with many describing it as a ‘quality product’.

‘My husband said after a few nights: It’s amazing that the blanket is both cool and warm at the same time?!’ one reviewer posted.

‘We were both using our own blankets, I would double mine up and sleep inside like a burrito.

‘It’s nice to be able to find him under the covers now without having to emerge from my exclusive comforter cocoon.’

Another reviewer praised the fact that the blanket is made from ‘great quality fabrics’ and has improved their sleep tenfold.

‘Loving the two duvet system. Now it’s difficult to sleep in hotels that don’t have two duvets. I’m converted,’ someone wrote.

Ervét is an American company that was originally launched on Kickstarter in 2008.

Mel and Reid said they were a couple who just ‘couldn’t agree on bedding’ – and so they took matters into their own hands and designed their dream solution.

After Ervét covers received almost $100,000 in funding, the brand launched a website where they now sell hundreds of products every week.

‘The Ervét system has changed the way we sleep and the way we buy bedding,’ the founders wrote on their website.