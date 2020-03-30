You Can Now Make and Receive Mobile Phone Calls With Alexa on EE

You’re not going out, you need to communicate, and the phone is charging all the way across the room. Urrrgh, that’s a pain. What if there was someway you could make a mobile call without having to physically handle it? Now you can without being with Vodafone, thanks to a partnership between EE and Amazon.

So now new and existing EE customers can make and receive ordinary mobile phone calls through their Echo devices – provided they have the Alexa app set up on their phone.

When you phone rings it will also simultaneously come through your Echo device and all you have to do is say “Alexa answer” to pick up the call and speak to someone as normal. If you want to make a call you can use similar voice commands to either access your contacts list or by saying the full phone number out loud.

The best part is that it’s free, and customers will be using their usual allowances without racking up any extra charges. Otherwise what would be the point?

You can find out more over on the EE website, or you can text ‘Alexa’ to 150 on any EE phone.