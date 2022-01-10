You can rent out an abandoned Underground station for £3,000 an hour – but you get a VERY special bonus.

You can rent out an abandoned Underground station for £3,000 an hour – but you get a VERY unique bonus thrown in.

THIS is a look inside an abandoned Underground station that you can rent out for £3,000 an hour, plus a VERY special bonus.

At least 40 abandoned Tube stations can be hired as sets, and film crews can even get their own TfL train to shoot with.

Film crews can rent out “several exclusive areas” for movie sets, according to Transport for London.

The stations of Aldwych, which closed in 1994, Bank (Waterloo and City Line branch), and Charing Cross are among those that can be hired out for exclusive use.

Sherlock, Atonement, V for Vendetta, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace are just a few of the TV shows and films that have featured the eerie Aldwych station.

After it was officially closed to the public nearly 30 years ago, the empty Tube terminus was dubbed a “ghost station,” with maps from the decade still hanging on the walls.

Despite the fact that it is no longer in use, advertisements and signs warning people to ‘Mind the Gap’ can still be seen along the platform.

There are two abandoned platforms and three escalators at Charing Cross that are “completely separated from the rest of the station.”

Because the Jubliee line stopped serving the station in 1999, film crews can rent it while staying out of the way of the general public.

Killing Eve and Skyfall scenes were shot here.

Crews can rent one platform at Bank station’s Waterloo and City Line branch, which is where the film Sliding Doors was shot.

If the production is taking place on a Sunday, you can also shoot in the ticket hall, which is closed to the general public.

However, if you want to hire out the abandoned stations and bring your own train to film with, it will cost you £3,000 per hour.

“Charges for exclusive areas currently start at £2,000 an hour (plus VAT) for the station or £3,000 an hour (plus VAT) with the additional use of your own train,” according to Transport for London.

It will cost you more to hire the abandoned stations with your own train than it will to close a road in London, which would cost a filming crew £2,800.

And TfL has stated that they would prefer you not to use their electricity when renting out the stations.

“The Film Office generally requests that film crews use battery-operated equipment because they operate on a different voltage system than standard domestic set-up and connections to their power supply must be supervised by a specialist electrician,” it stated.