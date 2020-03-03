‘You cannot win ’em all’: Bernie Sanders shrugs off Joe Biden’s South Carolina win at Virginia rally

Bernie Sanders looked ahead to Super Tuesday at a Virginia rally Saturday night as he brushed off Joe Biden’s overwhelming win in the South Carolina primary.

‘You cannot win ’em all,’ he told cheering supporters.

‘I am very proud that in our campaign so far, we have won the popular vote in Iowa,’ the Vermont senator told a crowd of cheering supporters in Virginia Beach.

‘We have won the New Hampshire primary. We have won the Nevada caucus,’ he continued.

But he reminded his followers: ‘You cannot win ‘em all.’

Sanders said he has a ‘great chance’ to win the Democratic nomination – with critical primaries in Virginia and other states three days away.

Sanders observed there are a ‘lot of states out there.’

‘And tonight we did not win in South Carolina,’ he noted, about an hour after the polls closed.

‘There are a lot of states in this country. Nobody wins them all,’ he reiterated, on a day when Biden racked up large percentages among African American voters and got a significant boost to his struggling and underfunded campaign.

‘I want to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory tonight,’ he said, to only a smattering of applause. ‘And now we enter super Tuesday in Virginia!’

Sanders has financial advantages over his rivals and a national following, with only Michael Bloomberg with his virtually unlimited resources posing a threat on the money front.

Biden is hoping to use his South Carolina win to generate free ‘earned media,’ and has scheduled a round of Sunday show interviews, hoping to get a burst of momentum in addition to delegates out of his victory. He’ll also be appearing in Norfolk with some big name endorsers.

‘We are very much alive!’ Biden proclaimed Saturday night in Columbia, calling his voters who gave him a commanding victory over Bernie Sanders the ‘heart of the Democratic Party.’

Sanders scheduled his Virginia swing when it was already becoming clear he would not be able to deliver a South Carolina knockout against Biden, ran up huge support among the state’s African American voters, and who cultivated the state over decades. Biden also scored the endorsement of powerbroker Rep. James C. Clyburn in South Carolina.

And on Sunday, he got the support for former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe., a former top fundraiser for Bill and Hillary Clinton.

‘I’ve always said that our best leader is one who can build a broad coalition, including African American voters who are the heart of the Democratic Party. After South Carolina, it is clear Joe Biden is that leader,’ McAuliffe said in a statement, sent out by Biden’s campaign.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democratic senator from Virginia, is also backing Biden.

There were 54 delegates at stake in South Carolina – more than any of the other first three states.

Sanders has a commanding lead in California and is polling well in other Super Tuesday states. In another show of muscle, Sanders scheduled trips to Massachusetts and Minnesota, the home states of rivals Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

‘We cannot sit back and complain. We have got to get active and vote,’ Sanders said.

‘If we win here in Virginia, and with your help I think we can, we stand a great chance to win the Democratic nomination. And if we win the Democratic nomination we sure as heck are going to beat Donald Trump.’

It was not immediately clear whether Biden in the short window before Tuesday could translate his win into a boost in other states. Super Tuesday includes a handful of southern states besides Virginia: North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma and Arkansas.