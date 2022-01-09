You could be fined up to £18,000 if you get five winter driving tickets.

You could face up to £18,000 in fines if you receive five winter driving tickets.

Experts have compiled a list of five winter driving blunders that could cost you up to £18,000, with one mistake alone costing you up to £10,000.

This week, much of Scotland, including Glasgow, is under snow and ice warnings.

Driving becomes significantly more dangerous when the weather turns cold, making it more important than ever to follow the rules of the road.

Failure to do so is not only dangerous for other drivers, but it also puts you at risk of receiving hefty fines.

Car Lease Special Offers experts have compiled a list of five winter driving blunders that could cost you £18,000 in total.

One of the fines could cost you up to £10,000.

“It’s important for drivers to be extra vigilant when driving in the winter, to avoid accidents as well as fines,” said Will Bullen of Car Lease Special Offers.

“By highlighting these potential fines that drivers may be unaware of, we hope to save motorists money and points on their license.”

“You should check your tyre pressure on a regular basis,” he continued, “but we recommend checking more frequently in colder weather because tyres lose pressure more quickly.”

This should help drivers avoid a £10,000 fine and 12 points on their license.”

Here are five winter driving fines that can add up quickly.

Tyres lose pressure much more quickly in the winter than in the summer.

If you fail to check your tyre pressure once a week during the winter months, you could be fined £2,500 and given three penalty points for each tyre that fails to meet tyre pressure regulations and legal tread depth rules.

You could face a £10,000 fine and 12 points on your license if all four tyres blow out.

It’s common knowledge that leaving snow and ice on your windscreen or roof can result in a fine, but if you don’t clear your registration plate as well, you could be facing fines of up to £1,000.

A hidden registration plate is taken into consideration, whether it is covered in snow or dirt and grit from the road.

