‘You coward!’ a woman exclaims as a Harrisburg man pleads guilty to the murder of her grandson.

Margaret Rucker began trembling uncontrollably in a Dauphin County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon as she stood in front of the Harrisburg man who had shot and killed her grandson.

She wasn’t afraid of Jabri Brown, who had recently pleaded guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Jalil Smith in the city’s Hall Manor housing complex in October 2015.

Rucker was incensed.

She screamed at Brown, “You killed my grandson!”

“You are a coward.”

Brown, 28, was in the courtroom of Judge Deborah E Curcillo to accept a plea deal for killing Smith in the third degree.

Curcillo sentenced Brown to 15 to 30 years in prison as part of the deal.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Eric Delp negotiated the plea agreement on Brown’s behalf just five days before he was set to stand trial for the murder.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen Zawisky would have sought a first-degree murder conviction and life sentence for Brown if the case had gone to trial.

Nearly four years after Smith’s assassination, Brown was apprehended.

Smith had texted Brown to meet him just before the slaying, according to Harrisburg police.

Brown was involved and wounded in another shooting incident in the city nearly two months after Smith’s murder, according to Zawisky.

Brown’s blood and DNA were discovered on a pistol recovered by police after the crime, according to him.

According to the prosecutor, the gun was stolen from a Perry County man’s home two years prior.

Zawisky said she had been tenacious in ensuring police and his office pursued the murder investigation as he called Rucker to speak with the judge.

Rucker glared at Brown, saying, “I want you to rot in Hell.”

“When you get to prison, you’ll run into some of (Smith’s) relatives.”

“There’s no way you’ll make it.”

She went on to say, “You ain’t a man.”

“I was aware that my grandson wasn’t perfect.

He wasn’t, however, a murderer.”

When Curcillo gave Brown the opportunity to speak, he remained silent.

“We’re both struggling with mostly young black men getting gunned down in Harrisburg on almost a monthly basis,” Zawisky said, adding that he and Rucker “are both struggling with mostly young black men getting gunned down in Harrisburg.”

“It is a human being…

