“You deserve to be cracked up and down in the canal”: beat up a local policeman for fine

“You deserve to be cracked up and down in the canal.” The Audience of Alicante will judge next Wednesday a man accused of assaulting an agent of the Local Police of Benidorm, when he was taking a badly parked car.

According to the information provided by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), the events occurred on July 31, 2014 when the defendant witnessed how two agents fined and began to remove a vehicle parked in the ORA that did not have The corresponding payment receipt.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the defendant began to recriminate the police, called them “dogs” and told them that “you deserve us to crawl up and down the canal.” When one of the agents went to place the informative sticker of the vehicle’s withdrawal on the ground, the defendant grabbed him by the neck, threw him to the ground and hit and kicked him. The prosecutor asks for a sentence of two years in prison for a crime of attack against an agent of the authority. .