‘You don’t misremember sex abuse by a prince,’ Virginia’s lawyer responds to Andrew’s ‘false memory’ defense.

“You don’t misremember sex abuse by a prince,” said Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyer in response to Prince Andrew’s “false memories” claim.

Ms Giuffre claims in a civil suit that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York, 61, three times when she was 17 years old.

Andrew’s lawyers have accused Ms Giuffre, now 38, of recruiting girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and “suffering from false memories” over her alleged encounters with the royal after a judge rejected Andrew’s bid to have the case dismissed.

They have asked to speak with Dr. Judith Lightfoot about Ms Giuffre’s claims that her ordeal caused her “severe emotional distress and psychological harm.”

Andrew has always vehemently denied any and all accusations leveled against him.

Dr Lightfoot’s medical notes from her sessions with Ms Giuffre are also being examined by his lawyers, according to court documents.

“Contends that (Ms Giuffre) may suffer from false memories, as evidenced by the fact that her claims regarding her time with Epstein and the circumstances under which (Andrew) allegedly assaulted her have repeatedly changed over the years,” his legal team writes.

“People may misremember a lot of things, but they don’t misremember sexual abuse by a prince of England,” Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Mail, responding to Andrew’s accusation of “false memories.”

“Maxwell tried exactly this.

“It didn’t work out.”

Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to use a “false memory expert” during her sex-trafficking trial in an attempt to get off the hook.

She was found guilty on five of the six counts of recruiting young girls for Epstein’s heinous paedophile ring, however.

Ms Giuffre is also accused of helping disgraced financier Epstein recruit underage girls in documents filed with a New York court by Andrew’s lawyer.

Ms. Giuffre’s claims, according to Andrew, are “an attempt to deflect from her own participation in Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme, including by recruiting young women (including at least one 14-year-old girl) to become sexual partners for Epstein.”

The duke, who has since lost his royal and military titles and is now fighting the case as a “private citizen,” has also been chastised for his “false memories” strategy, which has been dubbed “tone deaf.”

“Taking another play out of the EpsteinMaxwell book and attacking Virginia is probably the only thing he can do to look worse,” Brad Edwards, a Florida lawyer who represents many of Epstein’s victims, told the Sunday Times.

“I’d say his defense can’t get any worse, but the last time I thought that, he went on TV and gave the most embarrassingly inept…

