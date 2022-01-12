You might be allowed to decompose in WATER in an eco-friendly ‘burial’ that boils your body at 300 degrees.

You may be allowed to decompose in WATER in an environmentally friendly ‘burial’ that boils your body at 300°F.

Allowing your body to decompose in water heated to 300 degrees is an environmentally friendly burial option.

Aquamation is a viable option for those who are sick of traditional burial or cremation.

Aquamation uses alkaline hydrolysis instead of burning human or animal remains.

According to Interesting Engineering, the procedure is referred to as biocremation, resomation, flameless cremation, and water cremation.

The procedure is being hailed as a more environmentally friendly alternative to cremation, which entails dissolving the body in a heated alkaline solution and leaving only the skeleton behind.

To begin the aquamation process, the body is placed inside a pressurized vessel filled with water and potassium hydroxide and heated to around 200-300 degrees Fahrenheit.

As the pressure in the container rises, the solution breaks down organic matter gradually over several hours.

Except for the bones, which are dried in an oven and reduced to white dust before being placed in an urn and given to family members.

When compared to cremation, aquamation also leaves more body remains behind 32% than cremation.

According to Bio-Response Solutions, aquamation uses 90% less energy than flame cremation, emits no harmful greenhouse gases, does not involve the burning of fossil fuels, and provides 20% more ash to families.

After the process, the liquid is a sterile mixture of organic compounds, including salts and amino acids, that can be used as fertilizer or neutralized and safely released into waterways.

Reefs that will last indefinitely

Eternal Reefs creates artificial reef material out of a mix of concrete and human cremains (crushed bone from cremations).

These large concrete orbs are then placed in areas where reefs are in need of restoration, attracting fish and other organisms that transform the remains into an underwater habitat.

The term “cryonics” refers to the process of preserving life through freezing.

Cryonics is the freezing of a person’s body in the hopes of their being resurrected by medical science in the future.

To keep cells from freezing and causing damage, chemicals are used.

The cost of whole-body preservation varies depending on the procedure, but it can cost up to (dollar)200,000.

The process of mummification is the preservation of a body.

Summum, a religious organization, offers human and animal mummification services.

The formation of new tissue is referred to as plastication.

Plastination is the process of keeping the body in a semi-recognizable state for medical school and anatomy lab classes.

enticing

Submerging the body in liquid nitrogen, also known as freeze-drying, renders it extremely brittle.

The water evaporates in a special vacuum chamber after the body is shaken apart by vibrations.

After a separator filters out any mercury fillings or surgical implants, the powdered remains are buried in a shallow grave.

Other elements such as oxygen

