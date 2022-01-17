You wouldn’t believe how difficult it is to order a pizza from the Tower of London.

You won’t believe how difficult it is to order a pizza in the Tower of London.

A MAN has revealed what it’s like to live in the Tower of London, but warns that it’s not all it’s cracked up to be, claiming that ordering pizza is nearly impossible.

Since the pandemic, comedian Tom Houghton has lived in the tourist hotspot, sharing the highs and lows of life in the 1,000-year-old castle.

Tom has been sharing TikTok videos and Instagram stories about his time living in the Tower of London under the handle @HonourableTom since May 2020.

General Sir Nicholas Houghton, the former head of the British military, was appointed constable of the Tower of London in 2016 and moved into his Tower residence, according to Houghton.

Tom said he moved in during the pandemic to help with his London career and save money on rent.

“I was living down in Brighton with my comedy group,” Tom explained in an Instagram post.

To pursue a solo career, I left my comedy group.

“When I did that, I moved to London to pursue more opportunities, but I had to take a financial hit, and I was left with a housing dilemma.”

“I had a choice: rent a cupboard in zone five for £7,000 an hour or live rent-free with my father in the heart of the city in a massive historical palace.”

“Well, Cinderella went to that ball, and now I live here,” explains the narrator.

And, while he was bragging about how much he enjoyed his life in the tower, he also revealed one aspect that was difficult.

Tom details his struggles trying to do simple, everyday things in a comedic video titled “Trying to Order Pizza to the Tower of London,” in which he explains how takeaways don’t always believe him when he gives them his address.

“Perfect yeah the delivery address is the Tower of London,” he jokes.

That’s because I live there…

I swear I’m not lying… because there are people who live there…

“There are a lot of people there… obviously not him, because he died 400 years ago…

“You won’t be able to deliver it right to my front door…

You won’t be able to pass through the battle gates… or the moat…”

Tom also shows his fans what life is like inside the palace in the entertaining videos, as his living quarters are just around the corner from where previous monarchs kept their high society prisoners.

To get to his front door, he has to pass through swaths of tourists, but he has a more discreet side door that he uses frequently.

In a TikTok video, Houghton stated that his front door is secured…

