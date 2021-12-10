You’ll never get locked out of your hotel room again thanks to a new iPhone update.

You’ll never be locked out of your hotel room again thanks to a new iPhone update.

We’ve all had the experience of arriving at your hotel room door only to realize you’ve forgotten your key.

But that problem might be over, thanks to a new iPhone feature that ensures you’ll never be locked out of your room again.

Apple and Hyatt have collaborated to create digital keys that can be stored in your Apple Wallet.

Simply place your iPhone or Apple Watch against the keypad on your room door to unlock it.

To access their hotel room key, users must first download the hotel’s app.

You won’t need to open the app or have internet access to use the key once it’s downloaded because it’ll be in your Apple Wallet.

When your room is ready for check-in, the key will activate, and it will remain active throughout your stay.

When you switch rooms, your key will automatically update, and once you’ve checked out, it will deactivate.

The key will also work in any other hotel areas that require a key, such as the gym.

Only six hotels are currently participating, all of which are in the United States, but the technology could soon be available worldwide.

Check out this ‘game-changing’ hotel key card trick that stunned tourists if you’re planning a hotel visit soon.

Some former hotel employees reveal what you should never do with your room key in order to avoid having your room broken into.

These are the most common mistakes people make when booking a hotel.

An ex-hotel manager has revealed how to get a free breakfast from your hotel at any time.

However, another former hotel employee has advised guests against eating the hot breakfast, particularly the eggs and waffles.