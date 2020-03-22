Moonrise by Sarah Crossan was published by Bloomsbury YA and is sold at £7.99

What is the book about?

Moonrise is the story of a boy named Joe who’s older brother Ed was imprisoned and sentenced to death for murder. It follows him finding out and the reactions of the rest of the family, the impact it had on them and their relationships. Following his journey with changing ideas about the concepts of family and truth, this book makes something intense and distant that little bit easier to grasp using interesting and relatable characters.

Who is it aimed at?

This book is definitely more angled towards teenagers and slightly older young people when looking at its style, content and darker key themes.

What was your favourite part?

I absolutely adored the experience of reading this book, and a lot of that is linked to the way in which it was written. In a contrast to what I usually read I was excited to see that each short chapter presented itself more in the form of one of a series of beautiful, storytelling poems. This more lyrical format helped to make it an easy to pick up, captivating read all the way through to the end.

What was your least favourite part?

Though its style and fascinating plot made Moonrise overall extremely readable, there were some parts where the sheer raw emotion of it really got to me so despite my desperation to read on I had to take short breaks for lighter reading.

Which character would you most like to meet?

Due to it being written from his perspective I developed a deeper attachment to Joe than a lot of the other characters and found myself wanting to understand him and his feelings around the situation even more.

Why should someone buy this book?

I would recommend this book a million times if I could as it’s a constant reminder of how truly captivating and magical reading can be. Every single page was a unique, brilliant experience that I wanted to show to everyone around me.