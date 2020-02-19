Young Aussies keep ditching private health

Australia’s private health industry “death spiral” continues as new figures reveal nearly 10,000 people recently ditched hospital cover in the last three months of 2019.

Australian Prudential Regulation Authority data released on Tuesday showed out-of-pocket costs also rose slightly between December 2018 and December 2019.

Between September and December last year, 9361 people abandoned private health cover.

It follows the authority’s head Geoff Summerhayes questioning the viability of Australia’s private health industry as a whole.

Less than half of Australians are privately insured, with Australians under 30 still being the largest group to leave last calendar year.

Experts have previously warned a lower uptake of private insurance would make Medicare unsustainable.

Between December 2018 and December 2019, out-of-pocket hospital costs have slowly risen with the average payment setting people back $300.

Insurers’ revenue from premiums rose in the year leading up to December 2019 at the same time the number of benefits paid out rose, cutting slightly into insurers’ profit margins.

Older Australians are claiming hospital benefits at the highest rate, with extras claims – like dental or therapy – more evenly spread across age groups.

Benefits paid out for prostheses increased by 6.6 per cent in the last three months of 2019, with the greatest amount of benefits paid for cardiac devices.

The private health lobby and medical device groups have blamed each other for rising premiums with insurers paying out more benefits for medical devices.

Private Healthcare Australia chief executive Dr Rachel David said the rising cost of devices was a “major issue impacting affordability”.

“The younger generation is feeling financially squeezed as health funds are paying record claims for hospital procedures in people aged over 55,” Dr David said.

The Medical Technology Association of Australia said insurers weren’t paying any extra costs for medical devices and should drop premiums.

“It’s time for government to step in and save private health from itself,” chief executive Ian Burgess said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the sector and government were engaged in a “continuous process of reform” and it did not require another review.

“That’s just an excuse to do nothing for two years. I’m not into doing nothing for two years,” he said.

“Right now we’re involved in a continuous process of reform. We’ve made the biggest changes in a decade, which have delivered the lowest price changes in 19 years.”

The Grattan Institute’s Stephen Duckett has previously warned the industry is in a death spiral as more young people abandon their cover.