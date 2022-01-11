Young Dolph ‘Killer’ fails to follow through on his promise to turn himself in, instead releasing a song about ‘firing shots.’

On the day he said he would surrender to cops, Dolph’s alleged killer released a new music video about “firing shots.”

An arrest warrant for Justin Johnson, 23, was issued on January 5 by the US Marshals Service, the Memphis Police Department, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in connection with Dolph’s death in November 2021.

Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt-first-degree murder, and theft of property by investigators.

Johnson took to social media on Saturday to not only say he wasn’t guilty, but also to say he’d turn himself in to cops on Monday.

“Turning Myself In Monday @201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink,” Johnson writes, maintaining his innocence.

The Memphis Police Department told The US Sun that they had “not received any updates” regarding Johnson turning himself in as promised on social media.

Johnson claimed he was going to turn himself in to Shelby County Jail, but as of Monday afternoon, the county’s Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The US Sun that he had not done so.

As of Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson, there was no indication he had done so.

His current whereabouts are unknown, and the police are continuing their search.

Instead, Johnson released Track Hawk, a new single and music video, on Monday, in which he raps about “firing shots.”

“I can’t let anyone get up on me; I’m too close to death.”

There will be no more lurking, and there will be no need for an address.

“I’m firing when I see something moving,” Johnson, who goes by the rap name Straight Dropp, raps.

“Fifty shots in twеnty seconds, this shit moves at the speed of sand.”

“Keep my mask on because the only time he sees my face is when I’m going to blame him,” Johnson continues.

Johnson was recently released from a five-year prison sentence, according to Fox13Memphis.

After shooting three people at a bowling alley in 2017, Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault.

After a little more than five months in prison, Shelby County Judge Chris Craft granted a motion to suspend Johnson’s five-year sentence.

Craft told the outlet, “He appeared to be a very impressive young man without a record, and he always admitted to everything he did.”

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

Make an effort to

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.