Young footy player, 25, suddenly collapses at training and DIES in front of his teammates 

A 25-year-old Australian Rules footballer has suddenly collapsed and died at training in front of his shocked teammates.

Josh Henty-Smith, who played for the Adelaide Lutheran Football Club in the suburban Adelaide Football League, suffered a heart attack at during a warm up drill at preseason training on Tuesday night.

Paramedics and teammates tried desperately to revive him, but he couldn’t be saved.

It’s understood Henty-Smith had an undiagnosed heart condition, 7 News reported.

Adelaide Lutheran coach Joh Duffield said Mr Henty-Smith was ‘hands-down’ the most popular guy in the team.

‘Coaches probably aren’t meant to have favourites. But if you ask anyone at Adelaide Lutheran who my favourite was… it Josh Henty-Smith, hands down,’ Mr Duffield said.

‘I’ve watched him grow as a person and a player and it’s been an honour to be a part of that.

‘He’s not a guy that’s going to be easy to replace.’

An Adelaide Football League spokesperson said the club is ‘absolutely devastated and heartbroken’ by his tragic passing.

The club will retire Henty-Smith’s number 13 jersey across all grades this season as a mark of respect.

Mr Henty-Smith is survived by a loving mother, father and sister, as well as his girlfriend Laura.