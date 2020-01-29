Young leads Iowa State past Oklahoma State

Solomon Young came off the bench to score a career-high 27 points and Iowa State bombed Oklahoma State from 3-point range in an 89-82 win Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones (9-9, 2-4 Big 12) were 11 of 24 from the perimeter. They missed 36 of 45 triples in losses last week at Baylor and Texas Tech, starting 1 of 20 at Texas Tech before making their final two attempts.

Ten of those treys against Oklahoma State were by Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton, who finished with 20 and 21 points, respectively. Haliburton was 6 of 9 from long range while Bolton made 4 of 6, including three in the first 4:08 of the game as Iowa State built an 11-point lead midway through the opening half.

Young was 7 of 8 from the field and 13 of 15 from the foul line as Iowa State made 28 of 33 free throws, including 24 of 27 in the second half. The Cyclones shot 51 percent and outrebounded the Cowboys 39-30, with Bolton and Young collecting nine each.

Oklahoma State (9-9, 0-6) used a 13-1 run to lead 32-31 with 1:58 left before halftime, but a Haliburton 3-pointer with 26 seconds to go gave Iowa State a 37-35 edge at the break.

The Cowboys never led in the second half as Iowa State used runs of 7-0 and 8-0 to go up 64-51 with 11:02 remaining. Isaac Likekele’s layup with 46 seconds remaining got them within 83-78, but he missed the accompanying free throw, then Young hit two foul shots on the other end to cinch the win.

Thomas Dziagwa and Lindy Waters III each had 14 points, while four other players had at least 12 for Oklahoma State, which is 0-6 to start Big 12 play for the second time in four seasons. The Cowboys won nine of 12 after an 0-6 start in 2016-17, resulting in an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Both teams take a break from conference play to participate in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. Oklahoma State will play at Texas A&M, while Iowa State visits No. 16 Auburn.

–Field Level Media