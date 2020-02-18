Young mother Karina Bradnam, 29, vanishes from a tiny New Zealand town Tītahi Bay

A desperate search is underway for a young mother and former junior tennis star who vanished from her small town five days ago.

Karina Bradnam, 29, was last seen on Thursday in Tītahi Bay, on New Zealand’s lower North Island. Tītahi Bay is a half hour drive from Wellington and has a population of about 7,000.

The small town is well-known for the brightly coloured boatsheds that line its picturesque bay.

The doting mother of a baby girl was seen wearing T-shirt and jeans on the day she went missing.

Karina was reported missing on Saturday.

Her sister, Makere Bradnam, was a presenter on the sports show The Crowd Goes Wild, has made a heartfelt plea for help on social media.

‘Instagram world….my sister is missing…last seen in Titahi Bay Wellington on Thursday,’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘Please let me know if you have any information or call police. We are very worried.’

Karina appears to enjoy a jetsetting lifestyle, her Facebook page is flooded with pictures of her holidaying in Fiji and Australia.

As a teenager, Karina and her sister were rising stars in the tennis world.

Karina was Wellington’s second-ranked woman player in the junior division in 2009, while Makere was ranked at No 3 in Wellington.

Their parents were both avid athletes. Their father, Darryl, made the New Zealand touch team, while their mother Lynette, played in the New Zealand women’s basketball team.

There are concerns for Karina’s safety and wellbeing, New Zealand police said.

Anyone with information regarding Ms Bradnam’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.