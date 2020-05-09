young Russians between memory and idealization

The memory of the great patriotic war brought together Elisabeta, 16, and her great-grandmother Tania, 90. Among the Ishutins, as every year in many homes in Russia, the approach of the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany welds the family, strengthens the links between generations.

Patriotic memory

“We have to learn what happened. The war was very hard but also showed the courage of our country “, says Elisabeta. With her great-grandmother, in Briansk, a small town 350 km west of Moscow, she spent hours immersing herself in life under the Nazi occupation.

A story rewarded by Memorial, the NGO which, each year, organizes a competition of historical investigations on the XXe century. From testimonies, young people between the ages of 14 and 18 write memories that are often very concrete. “Tania told me how they lived, they fed. But we didn’t talk about political issues ”says Elisabeta.

Work against the current

The approximately 1,500 teens who participate in the Memorial competition each year describe the horrors of the past, but very rarely seek to understand the explanations for them. “The archives are opening. The Internet makes it possible to research the missing in the war. Children do real work. But we can see it in their writings: the Soviet past is much more idealized than it was twenty years ago. The current political climate influences them. Ambient patriotism falsifies historic work “, regrets Irina Cherbakova, organizer of the Memorial competition.

Since the fall of the USSR, the NGO maintains the memory of the victims of Soviet repressions, contrary to official speeches. TV programs like textbooks, rich in facts but poor in analysis, focus on the glorious hours spent.

Omissions

The authorities do not encourage collective memory work. Under Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin, the “Great patriotic war” and the victory over Nazi Germany became points of reference for national identity, an opportunity to revive the patriotic fiber. Unlike post-Nazi Germany, critical thinking efforts have been rare in post-Soviet Russia. Especially since the chaotic exit from communism has created in society a deep nostalgia for the alleged “Stability” of life under the USSR. With a key character: Stalin, presented above all as a heroic winner of Nazism.

” The rising wave which made it possible to rehabilitate it has reached a plateau. But it continues to hinder the real work of memory “Warns Irina Cherbakova. “On Stalin, I especially know what we learn in school. During the war, he managed to defeat the enemy and unite the country “, Elisabeta testifies. With her great grandmother, she talked about life under the USSR, “Where there was more positive than negative”. But not gulags and even less purges before the great patriotic war.