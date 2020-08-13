Young Traveller girls smoke candy cigarettes while others glam-up in striking images of life on the road

YOUNG Irish Traveller girls have been pictured smoking candy cigarettes while others glam-up in a series of striking images showing life on the road.

The incredible black-and-white photographs were taken by American photographer Jamie Johnson in Ireland.

Mr Johnson has published a new book called “Growing Up Travelling: The Inside World of Irish Traveller Children”.

Photos of young girls pretending to smoke candy cigarette while holding designer handbags, wearing make-up and dressing up in glamorous clothes are included in the book.

The photographs were taken in Galway, Limerick, Cork and Tipperary, Ireland.

An extract from the book read: “Travellers are members of a historically nomadic and non-literate ethnic minority that has existed on Ireland’s margins for centuries.

“As a result of decades of pressure from the Irish authorities, Travellers today tend to live in houses in Irish towns and cities.

“Though some still ‘halt’ (settle seasonally, either legally or illegally) in caravans or other mobile structures for some or most of the year in both serviced and unserviced sites on the urban periphery.”