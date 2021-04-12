Young Turkish pianists win 1st in int’l music festival

IZMIR, Turkey

Two young Turkish pianists have come first in their respective categories at the third International Online “Rezonante Sonore Festival” of Romania, a Turkish university announced on Monday.

Attending Yasar University’s online music academy during the novel coronavirus pandemic, 11-year-old Nisan Oksuz and 10-year-old Irfan Karakilic won the competition in their categories, according to the university.

The competition was held online on April 8-10 among a total of 120 competitors of different ages from Turkey, Romania, Portugal, Spain, France, Hungary, and Moldova.

Nisan captivated listeners with the works of Czerny and Debussy, while Irfan played stunning renditions of J. S. Bach and Schubert. Competitors submitted prerecorded videos of their performances in the contest.

The international jury members gave first prize to Nisan in the A3 age group and to Irfan in A2.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin