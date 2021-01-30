Young’s 30 points help Beijing beat Shanghai in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Joseph Young notched 30 points to help the Beijing Royal Fighters beat the Shanghai Sharks 114-100 for their fourth consecutive win in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Friday.

The first quarter was a closely-contested one as the score was tied 25-25. In the second quarter, point guard Zhang Fan led Beijing to deliver a 11-0 run to establish a 44-33 lead, but Jimmer Fredette cut the deficit to 48-47 for Shanghai. Young’s scoring under the basket ended the first half 57-55.

In the second half, Beijing enlarged the lead to double digits after Shanghai endeavoured to narrow the margin to 67-65 once.

Entering the final quarter with Shanghai trailing 12 points by 88-76, Fredette launched fierce attacks, but Shanghai’s weakness in defense gifted Beijing too many opportunities. Zhang’s critical 3-pointer and Yu Changdong’s final free throws locked the win for Beijing.

Apart from Young, Zhang grabbed 21 points and three rebounds. Both Yu and Wang Shaojie contributed 16 points. Fredette gained a game-high 42 points.

“The focus was we have life at the beginning of the game. We took the lead about a half time, but they did a great job on Jimmer,” said Beijing head coach Stephon Marbury. Enditem