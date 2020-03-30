YouPorn Made its Own Version of TikTok, But Deliberately Filled With Porn

TikTok is the latest big thing in the social media world, essentially functioning like Vine if Vine hadn’t limited its videos to a few seconds in length. Obviously, being a service that’s used by the yung-uns, it’s not supposed to have porn on it – which is why YouPorn is stepping in with its own porn-filled alternative.

YouPorn SWYP is a mobile-only web app that lets people discover NSFW content with an interface similar to TikTok. ou swipe down from video to video, seeing a preview of what’s going on, and if you like what you see you can swipe across and see the whole thing in full.

One video is shown at a time, and every time you swipe on a video to watch it the YouPorn machine learning algorithms will learn about what you like and present you with a more personalised feed in future. Naturally you can save stuff too, so you can find it all again later.

I’ve checked it out for myself, and the results are incredibly NSFW with boobs and bums and everything else that would give your mum a heart attack. So you shouldn’t go looking at it unless you’re alone. The feed is silent, though the videos themselves are not, which is worth bearing in mind.

Charlie Hughes, Vice President of YouPorn said:

“At YouPorn, we are always trying to help our users discover their ideal adult entertainment experience. That is why we leverage more categories and are the first to deliver machine learning recommendations across all areas of the site. Now with the addition of YouPorn SWYP, it is easier than ever for users to explore content based on their specific interests, thus always improving the recommendations within SWYP itself and everywhere on our site. SWYP was designed to be an easier, more visually enticing way to watch porn and discover new content.”

You can access SWYP on your phone using this link here, or by typing in youporn.com/swyp into your browser bar. It won’t work on your desktop, I tried that already. You can also add it to your homescreen the same way as the YouPorn app using the site’s own instructions. That way you have quick access for next time.