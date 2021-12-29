Your Christmas tree will be used to feed the goats on a Pennsylvania farm.

Your Christmas tree will be used to feed goats on a Pennsylvania farm.

Keep your Christmas trees as long as possible!

To feed their goats, a farm in Pennsylvania is willing to take them off your hands.

UPI reports that instead of throwing their Christmas trees away after the holidays, people can drop them off at Batz Farm in Grantville.

Pine trees, you see, are chock-full of antioxidants and important nutrients that are essential in the diet of any growing goat.

Plus, they’re natural de-wormers and goats love them, so why not treat them to a tasty snack for the New Year?

According to CBS Local 21 News, the farm’s owners, Mike and Kim Batz, explain how goats typically just eat the tree’s needles and bark while the rest is turned into mulch, making this a win-win-win situation for all parties involved.

“It’s better than dumping them,” Kim says to the news station.

“They can be recycled, and we will make good use of them.”

If you think Batz Farms is feeding their goats an unusual diet, know that they’re not alone. INFOSURHOY previously reported on how Potential Farm in Presto (also in Pennsylvania) does the same thing, accepting any and all Tannenbaum to keep their goats nice and full and healthy.

There’s also the fact that goats eat almost anything, so at least with Christmas trees, they’re getting some leafy greens (or pines, or whatever) in their diet.

Please place your tree in the wagon at the bottom of the farm’s driveway with all tinsel and decorations removed if you’re interested.