Your dream home is just around the corner…

Your ideal house is just around the corner…

Wallace Fields, a Miller Homes development, is now more than 95 percent sold.

If you’re looking for your dream home, look no further than Miller Homes’ Wallace Fields community in Robroyston.

This north-east Glasgow development has a limited number of three and four-bedroom homes available for reservation, and potential buyers are encouraged to act quickly as this ever-popular community is now over 95% sold.

Miller Homes’ Wallace Fields development could be the start of your next adventure, whether you’re looking for a larger home to grow into or a smaller home to downsize into.

Wallace Fields is just a few minutes’ drive or bus ride from Glasgow’s vibrant city center, making it a popular choice for professional couples and families looking to settle down while still having easy access to the city’s amenities.

There are plenty of things to do in the area to keep the whole family occupied.

Only a few miles away is Glasgow Fort, where you can enjoy Vue cinema nights, plenty of retail therapy, and delicious meals at one of the many restaurants.

Wallace Fields is set against the backdrop of the Campsie Hills and amid scenic surroundings, including the Seven Lochs Wetland Park, making it ideal for fun family outings.

The Tait house style by Wallace Fields is ideal for families looking for a place to call home.

This home’s centerpiece dining and kitchen areas are ideal for family get-togethers or entertaining, and it has open plan living at its heart.

The striking main bedroom on the second floor has plenty of storage and an en-suite, making it the perfect retreat after a long day.

Three of the four bedrooms are en-suite thanks to the cleverly shared Jack-and-Jill bathroom between bedrooms two and four.

The three-bedroom Cairns Detached, a great first family home, and the striking four-bedroom Murray showhome, brought to life by interior designer Eileen Kesson, are the final house styles to be released for sale at Wallace Fields.

The Murray home is swathed in a range of rich fabrics, bold wallpapers, and beautiful finishes, creating a cosy, contemporary feel, using a stunning palette of metallics and neutral tones.

Visitors enter through a welcoming hallway and proceed to the elegant lounge area with a striking bay window.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.