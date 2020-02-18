Your Ideal Sex Position Revealed By Celebrity Astrologer 

‘Aries are fiery and hot blooded between the sheets and exude high octane energy.

‘They love the chase, for them fun is in the pursuit and pleasure comes from conquest.

‘Rarely seduced, they are the ultimate seducer preferring to take control. Aries act with great speed but can fizzle out just as fast, and can sometimes be quick to climax so sex can be brief but intense.

‘When the temptation strikes, they never hold back and like sex in all kinds of places.’

‘Taureans are passionate and affectionate and will shower you with kisses and their sensual touch.

‘They are more sensual than sexual, with foreplay being their strongest skill, and they will spend plenty of time building up to sexual climax.

‘They enjoy being held, stroked and massaged. They lack spontaneity and have an earthy attitude towards sex, so don’t expect fireworks and adventure but if you like sensuality your in for a treat.’

‘Geminis are curious with an open mind to sex, and willing to try news things and experiment sexually.

‘Nothing is too taboo making them sexually open. But like their scattered attention span, their libido can be erratic, so always have a plan B at hand to arouse.

‘Geminis’ imagination ignites their libido, and they enjoy indulging in fantasy role playing and foreplay via technology to build to an explosion in the bedroom.’

‘Cancerians are caring and sensitive souls, who are guided by their feelings and not raw sexual urges.

‘For them sex needs to be comforting and nurturing. Cancers needs to feel cared for that between the sheets – they aren’t really looking for performance, preferring to be guided by emotions and wanting deep sexual intimacy.

‘They are the most romantic lover – no one will hold you as tight or make you feel as secure whilst having sex’.

‘Leos are passionate and bold who are extremely playful lovers in the bedroom.

‘They are creative, romantic, and fun to be with, this zodiac type brings a lot of variety into their sex life, no night is ever the same.

‘Leos are turned on by the beauty of the human body, that when they find someone they are attracted to, their sex drive gets very high and needs to be met daily.

‘With a strong hunter instinct, they seek to be in control and take charge, so expect to be thrown around the bedroom, and perhaps even some biting and scratching’.

‘Virgos are earthy and tactile, who aim to please – however they aren’t the best initiators of sex, which may put you permanently in charge.

‘They go through periods of erratic libidos, having sex once a week is perfectly fine for them.

‘Sex is a place where Virgos can let their hair down whilst their perfectionist natures mean that they will do their upmost to be the best lover. Being neat and clean, they don’t fare well with messy sex, try keeping it clean.’

‘Libras love harmony and aesthetics,and to them sex is all about creating a beautiful experience.

‘They feel alive when they are having sex and truly know all about love making. They are people pleasers, so are willing lovers and may neglect their own needs for the sake of a partner – balance is key.

‘There’s a low risk of infidelity with a Libra because they get attached to their partners. With a wild imagination they love to play erotic games and indulge in sexual pleasure.’

:

‘Scorpions are a deeply passionate and energetic sign that exude a strong sexual energy, which others can feel.

‘Easily seduced they need to connect emotionally and physically to feel satisfied – it’s not always about the act but the need for intimacy.

‘Expect them to push your boundaries and take you to new heights, and expect plenty of experimentation and bondage activities.

‘Being in control is important to them so let them take the lead into orgasmic heaven.’

‘Sagittarians have a libido that’s off the charts, and an optimistic and adventurous attitude to sex.

‘Expect them to toss you around the bed and overload your senses – they can get down anytime and anywhere, from the bedroom, in the car to even outdoors if you’re willing.

‘Sex is not emotional to them it is a physical outlet that they treat like an athlete.

‘Being free spirited, sex with them can feel impersonal as they are rulers of booty calls and one night stands.’

‘Capricorns are practical and consistent and exhibit an earthy powerful sex drive that needs regular sexual experiences to unwind.

‘They don’t need crazy and wild sex, just something reliable and satisfying. They can keep going so be ready to orgasm and start again after a few minutes, endurance is their middle name if you can keep up.

‘They have kinky side so bondage activities are right up their street. Always loyal, they stick around when they find someone they click with.’

‘Aquarius are free spirits who require a lot of space to explore their sexuality.

‘Their sex drive is inventive and erratic so expect to have new experiences that are really are out of the box.

‘Be prepared to explore the inner sexual freak as nothing is off limits.

‘Whilst their moods create an erratic sexual energy, some days it will be mind blowing, yet cold on others.

‘Sex is an experiment of pleasure rather than an emotional experience. Not always great initiators, they have a tendency to put their own needs before a partners.’

‘Pisceans are sensitive and dreamy, and their sex drive is dependent on how well they can connect with their partner.

‘If they feel safe and connected, they will lose themselves to sex experimentation and to push the boundaries.

‘Sex with a receptive Pisces can be a truely bonding experience in body and mind, they love to caress and share sweet words. A Pisces must remember that while giving is great, they can’t neglect their own needs.’