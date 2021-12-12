‘Your life is dependent on pieces of paper,’ say Chinese adoptees raised in the United Kingdom.

During the country’s one-child policy, which ran from 1980 to 2015, tens of thousands of baby girls were either abandoned, put up for adoption, or even aborted.

“In China, there’s an old saying that giving birth to a boy is a ‘big happiness,’ but giving birth to a girl is only a’small happiness,” says Fu Lian Doble.

She is well-versed in the meaning of those words.

She was one of tens of thousands of baby girls who were either abandoned, put up for adoption, or even aborted during China’s one-child policy, which was in effect from 1980 to 2015.

Many were adopted into families all over the world, as shown in the Netflix documentary Found, which follows three adopted American teen girls who discover they are blood cousins and travel to China together in search of answers, connections, and their lost history.

As more members of the same generation reach adulthood, they are increasingly seeking information about their ancestors and lineages.

Fu Lian was one of thousands of Chinese children who were adopted by British couples and then returned to the UK to be raised.

She was adopted when she was 13 months old and believes she was put up for adoption by her biological parents, not abandoned.

The 21-year-old Chinese Studies student at the University of Manchester has hired a searcher in Changning, Hunan province.

International adoptees hire searchers in China to look for information about their biological families and, in some cases, to track them down.

The International Child Search Alliance is an all-volunteer international group of adoptees and adoptive parents that serves as a one-stop shop for Chinese adoptees looking for their birth parents.

This includes a list of Chinese-based searchers who work with families all over the world and are compensated for their time and travel costs.

The cost varies depending on how far the searcher must travel, but one family paid around £500 for a three-day search.

Adoptees from the same area work together to hire a searcher on their behalf.

The structure.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

‘Your life depends on bits of paper’: The Chinese adoptees raised in the UK on the search for their identities