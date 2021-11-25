Your Thanksgiving gathering could be disrupted by a previously absent guest: the flu.

Your Thanksgiving gathering could be disrupted by a previously AWOL visitor: the flu.

The flu has returned to Pennsylvania after being out of circulation for a year.

Last week, it struck 21 members of the Penn State football team, keeping about a half-dozen players out of Saturday’s game.

It’s also on the state health department’s radar, with 1,700 cases reported since the start of the flu season in Pennsylvania in early October.

Because the state tracks the flu primarily to be aware of outbreaks and determine whether the most recent vaccine matches prevalent strains, rather than to count total cases, this number is likely lower than the actual number.

In comparison to previous bad flu seasons, the case count has been low so far.

This year, however, an unusual possibility is causing worry: the possibility of a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19 cases spreading at the same time.

“I think the prospect of a twindemic is very concerning,” Dr.

Infectious disease expert at UPMC, John Goldman.

“We’re nearly full.”

We’d rather not have both the flu and COVID straining our capacity at the same time.”

In the 2020-21 season, which ended in May, flu, which normally kills about 36,000 people per year in the United States, was virtually non-existent.

Its disappearance is attributed to COVID-19-related lockdowns, social distancing, and mask-wearing.

With more people back at school or at work, life has returned to normal, allowing the flu to spread more easily.

Flu cases alone can put hospitals under a lot of strain, with the worst of it usually occurring in the month or so after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

COVID-19, on the other hand, is on the rise once more in Pennsylvania.

About 3,400 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania hospitals as of Wednesday, with the number rapidly rising.

That’s less than half of the spike that put a strain on Pennsylvania hospitals last winter.

The good news is that Goldman of UPMC believes there is no reason to be concerned.

He expects a mild to normal flu season based on the current number of cases.

‘Dr.’

On Wednesday, Mohammed Ali, the lead infectious disease physician at Penn State Health’s Holy Sprit and Hampden medical centers, was upbeat as well….

