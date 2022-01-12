Your travel questions are answered, from the Super Green Pass in Italy to Covid refunds.

The new Covid requirements in Italy are explained, as well as whether a refund for a 2020 cancellation to France is due.

Q: Could you please clarify the requirements for a Super Green pass for a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old in Italy? I’m not sure what constitutes “fully vaccinated” and “recent” in terms of Covid recovery.

Last August, they both had Covid.V Whitbread

A: In Italy, all over-12s must have a Super Green pass in order to access hotels, local and regional transportation, and outdoor facilities like ski lifts, restaurants, swimming pools, spas, and museums.

A QR or 2D barcode on the NHS Covid pass app can be used to show proof of full vaccination (valid for nine months after the second or booster shot) or recent recovery (valid for six months after a positive test).

The NHS pass letter version for 12 to 15-year-olds will be accepted.

When traveling to Italy with fully vaccinated parents, under-17s with a negative Covid test are exempt from quarantine.

Vaccine certificates issued after the first dose are valid for “15 days after administration and up to the scheduled date for administration of the second dose,” according to Italian authorities.

By March 31, the Super Green Pass measures will be reviewed, and it is possible that they will be relaxed.

Q: I paid the deposit for a Brittany Ferries vacation in July 2020 in 2019.

They advised me to cancel and offered a refund when it was time to pay the balance in May 2020.

The confirmation email included a two-year credit note.

Last September, I requested a refund, but was told that because sailings were still scheduled at the time, I would only be given a credit note.

Isn’t it true that I’m due a refund?V Todd

A: Following the first lockdown, the UK government established travel corridors, allowing people to return to the UK without having to go through quarantine.

Travel companies were scrambling to adapt at the same time, with some issuing refunds for canceled trips and others issuing credit notes and vouchers.

This tumultuous system has begun to settle down.

From July 10 to August 15, 2020, France was on the UK’s travel corridors list, allowing travelers to return to the UK without having to go through quarantine.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

From Italy’s Super Green Pass to Covid refunds, your travel questions answered