‘You’re made to feel there’s no one like you,’ Omari Douglas says of Cabaret and Doctor Who.

‘You are made to feel there is no one like you,’ says Omari Douglas of Cabaret and Doctor Who.

The breakout star of It’s a Sin talks about reinventing the role of Cliff, his fear of coming out, and those Doctor Who rumors as he prepares to appear in Cabaret in the West End.

“The idea of desirability and being Black – and how those things exist together – has been in my mind for as long as I can remember,” says Omari Douglas, leaning forward.

As he recalls the moment when he realized how others felt about him because of his race, his eyes flicker.

“I remember being in a primary school playground and everyone is playing kiss-chase and feeling like you are the undesirable one before I could even articulate I was gay,” he says.

Externally, his life may be different now, with success and adoration as the star of Channel 4’s most-binged drama of all time, It’s A Sin, and now a lead role in Cabaret in the West End (and that’s before we get to the rumours that he’ll be the next Doctor Who).

He claims, however, that the feeling “fed its way in.”

And this isn’t unusual.

“It’s just part of being a Black person.”

“Whether you’re gay or not is irrelevant.”

His defiant performance as Roscoe Babatunde in Russell T Davies’ multi-award-winning mini-series It’s A Sin, about a group of friends trying to survive the 1980s Aids crisis, was thrilling.

He bursts through the dining room door in full make-up, a mini-skirt, and a cropped top, announcing his departure to his homophobic family.

“I’m leaving right now,” he says, his midriff gleaming, “so thank you very much.”

I’ll be staying at 23 Piss Off Avenue, London W-F***, if you need to forward any mail to me.

“Thank you and goodbye,” he says later as he struts through mostly white venues in gender-blended regalia, each dramatic movement a declaration of overlapping identities: black, queer, and femme.

Douglas, 27, has a calm, studious demeanor and the air of someone who prefers to observe and analyze things.

He’s dressed in an orange V-neck with clear Perspex glasses.

He’s feeling a little under the weather after weeks of rehearsals for Cabaret, so he sips Earl Grey while talking about the new production of the 1966 Kander and Ebb musical.

The character is played by Eddie Redmayne.

