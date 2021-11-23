‘You’re the quarterback,’ says the host of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year means taking command and establishing ground rules: ‘You’re the quarterback.’

LOS ANGELES — For years, Mary Lyn Martinez had the same Thanksgiving Day routine.

She’d get up early to put the massive fowl in the oven, so that by the time the relatives arrived around noon, the savory aroma of roasting turkey had pervaded her Acton home.

She finished the green beans and yams while they watched football, making sure to adjust the recipes to feed the 25 friends and extended family members.

However, for the second year in a row, the 57-year-old grandmother has decided to scale back her Thanksgiving celebrations, hosting only her immediate family.

“This year, it’s just us,” Martinez said, her voice tinged with sadness.

“Instead of a 27-pound turkey, I’ll be on the lookout for a 12-pounder.”

She enjoys entertaining large groups, but she isn’t yet at ease with a crowd of people crammed into her home, especially since a few people who are usually invited aren’t yet immune to the virus that causes COVID-19.

This year’s gathering will be limited to her husband, her children and their spouses, and her grandchildren, all of whom have been vaccinated, with the exception of her toddler grandson, who is not yet old enough for the shot.

Everyone is being tested in the days leading up to the meal as an extra precaution, she said.

Families across the Southland are navigating what type of gathering feels reasonable during a season of togetherness amid a once-in-a-generation pandemic as a second pandemic Thanksgiving approaches.

The days of sharing virtual meals over Zoom are mostly gone, and some vaccinated people have mostly resumed their pre-pandemic routines.

Many others, on the other hand, have made it a point to reassess their level of comfort in crowds on a regular basis and to directly inform unvaccinated friends and relatives about their boundaries and expectations ahead of holiday gatherings.

It’s one thing to put aside old grudges for a few hours and hope that the conversation doesn’t devolve into fights over money, politics, or religion, they say, but it’s quite another to sit back and accept the possibility of a health risk.

According to a recent Harris Poll poll, 42% of vaccinated respondents had canceled at least one vaccination…

