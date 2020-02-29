Yousef Makki’s killer who knifed schoolboy freed from jail after just 7 months

Joshua Molnar killed Yousef Makki during a fight and his early release has come as a shock to his family who describe is as “the third knife in Yousef’s heart”

A teenager who was sentenced to 16-months for stabbing his friend to death has been released after serving seven months.

Joshua Molnar killed promising “academic-to-be” Yousef Makki during a fight and his early release has come as a shock to his family who have described it as “the third knife in Yousef’s heart”.

Molnar, 18 went to a £33,000-a-year private school when he stabbed Yousef after the boys got into a fight.

However, he was cleared of murder and manslaughter in court and given a detention order for possession of an offensive weapon and perverting the course of justice for lying to investigating officers.

Ghaleb Makki, Yousef’s dad, was told by police on Tuesday that Molnar has gone free – less than a week before the one-year anniversary of his son’s death.

At the time of Molnar’s sentencing, Mr Makki described the verdict as the second time his son had been stabbed and on hearing of Molnar’s release he told the Daily Mail : “I told my mother: ‘They stabbed him for the third time.’

“And when I was told the news today I said: ‘That’s the third knife in Yousef’s heart. Another insult.'”

He added: “Does justice for the rich top justice for the victim? What type of justice system does not protect the lives of children.

“I am so angry I feel like exhuming my son’s body and taking him to a land governed by a proper justice system, where everyone is equal.”

Yousef attended Manchester Grammar after winning a scholarship to the £12,000-a-year school when he was stabbed through the heart with an illegal flick blade during a fight on March 2, 2019.

The incident happened in the Cheshire village of Hale Barns.

Another student Adam Chowdhary, 18, was charged alongside Molnar, with the duo appearing together at Manchester Crown Court.

The three boys had been friends, it was said, until they fell out over plan to rob a drug dealer that went wrong, resulting in Molnar being beaten up and his £2,000 mountain bike thrown over a hedge.

The knife that killed Yousef was bought online by Chowdhary.

The prosecution said there was no evidence Yousef had a knife.

Chowdhary was cleared of perverting the course of justice, but was sentenced to four months in a youth detention centre after admitting possession of the flick knife.

Mr Makki, who is separated from Yousef’s mum Debbie can’t bring himself to go to his son’s grave and said he feels guilty as his son’s “exact words keep ringing in [his]ears” from the last time they spoke.

“He said: ‘Hang on there baba’ – the Arabic word for father – he said: ‘One more year and I promise I will be with you and I will never leave you alone, never’.’

The distraught dad said his son was wearing the new white trainers he’d bought the day he died – which had proved crucial during the investigation.

Mr Makki said: “Those were a major point in the investigation because they were white. The other two boys were wearing dark shoes. In the CCTV when it was dark they distinguished Yousef by his shoes. That was the last item. I sent him the money.

“Yousef was very clever, highly intelligent. At his primary school, the teachers used to tell me he was years ahead of his age.

“They spotted his potential, he was talented and gifted. One of his teachers told me he was one of those who come only once in every 20 generations.

“Another teacher, at the cemetery when she was expressing her condolences, said to me: ‘Mr Makki you are not the only one who lost him. The whole country lost him, he was an academic-to-be.

“When he had exams, he used to send emails to the head of year, thanking them for putting all the effort in to provide him with the opportunity to have exams and to thank them for all their hard work. That is the type of child he was.

“I stopped visiting Yousef’s grave because I feel extremely guilty. I vowed to do justice for him and I keep visualising images of the night he died. I would have stood between him and that knife.”

Chowdhary appealed for anonymity until he finished school in November 2021 but the High Court didn’t agree due to the strong public interest in him being named.

Mr Makki added: “The families are talking about career and future. Adam Chowdhary’s family want to keep anonymity on his name.

“I just wonder do they think about Yousef’s future? The implications and how far-reaching the ripple effects on us are? His family back home?

“Yousef will never be able to pursue his life, his career, his future. I will never see him doing well, being happy, having a family of his own.”

Molnar’s family apparently hired a publicity firm – they did an interview with the press interview describing him as “normal” and “typical” for his age and said he was remorseful, while he applied for day release from prison last year in time for Christmas.

His dad Mark Molnar is a business consultant and former chairman of the Cheshire Lawn Tennis Association, while his mum Stephanie Molnar co-founded a chain of private children’s nurseries.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We understand the distress the release of an offender can cause victims and their loved ones, and our thoughts are with Yousef Makki’s family.

“Anyone released from prison faces strict conditions while on licence, such as curfews and exclusion zones, and can be returned to custody if they breach them.”