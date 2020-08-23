Youth figure skating academy set up in Beijing named after former Chinese Olympic medalist

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The Zhang Dan Youth Figure Skating Academy was set up in the name of former Winter Olympic silver medal winner Zhang Dan in Beijing on Saturday.

The Zhang Dan Youth Figure Skating Academy, which covers 1800 square meters of standard ice rink in line with Olympic standards, will have Zhang, who won the silver medal of figure skating in the Turin Winter Olympic Games, as the general supervisor.

Zhang will build a high-level professional training base for young people in figure skating together with Zhang Min, the national champion of figure skating, the runner-up of Four Continents Championships, and Gao Chongbo, the national champion in ice dance.

Zhang believes that participating in figure skating will have a positive impact on teenagers’ physical fitness, musical appreciation and coordination abilities. The aim of learning figure skating is not only to become an excellent athlete, but also to give more young people who love the sport chances to show themselves, Zhang noted.

The first youth training camp will start on September 1. Zhang Dan will work with the coaches to help improve the overall level of the trainees through land courses and ice classes. Enditem