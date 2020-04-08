YouTube Rolls Out New Policy on 5G Coronavirus Videos After David Icke Interview

After pressure from the BBC, YouTube has changed its policy on videos linking coronavirus to 5G, saying that they’ll be taken down.

This all kicked off because of an interview with David Icke that was livestreamed on the platform earlier this week, during which he’s reported to have said that there “is a link between 5G and this health crisis”. This echoes the sentiment that Ofcom is trying to quash, by warning media outlets to stop pedalling such claims. During the interview, Icke was asked about the spate of vandalism here in the UK that saw a number of 5G towers set on fire to which he responded:

“If 5G continues and reaches where they want to take it, human life as we know it is over… so people have to make a decision.”

This very much sounds like he’s encouraging the attacks, and further vigilantism, as he sees it – and people in the comments seemed to agree, calling for more attacks on the masts. The outrage hasn’t just been limited to the towers themselves, with officials receiving death threats. To stymie the spread of the idea that 5G is dangerous, the culture secretary Oliver Dowden will be meeting with social media platforms, to “to hammer this message home” that 5G isn’t a health hazard to the public.

Icke also claimed that if a coronavirus vaccine is cooked up, it’ll include “nanotechnology microchips” to control whoever takes it, and was pretty pissed off with Bill Gates – who’s spending billions on multiple facilities to fund development of several different possible vaccine options simultaneously – expressing the opinion that he should be in prison.

The BBC reports that the content was deleted once the stream ended, and questioned YouTube why the stream was permitted, adding that the platform’s policies were only amended when this exchange took place; which makes sense – the livestream wasn’t in breach of YouTube’s policies at the time so of course it was ‘allowed’ to happen. With these formal changes, YouTube can now take down videos on the topic of 5G causing coronavirus, with users being aware that they’re in breach of policy violation rather than just having content that someone doesn’t like. Talking about these new changes, a YouTube spokesperson said:

“We have clear policies that prohibit videos promoting medically unsubstantiated methods to prevent the coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment, and we quickly remove videos violating these policies when flagged to us.

Now any content that disputes the existence or transmission of Covid-19, as described by the WHO and local health authorities is in violation of YouTube policies. This includes conspiracy theories which claim that the symptoms are caused by 5G.

For borderline content that could misinform users in harmful ways, we reduce recommendations. We’ll continue to evaluate the impact of these videos on communities around the world.”

Whether you support the changes or not, content creators have the heads up from YouTube and know the risks they’re taking by making videos in breach of the updated guidelines. Continuing to flout them will result in not being able to use YouTube’s Live tool and the offending channel could face demonentisation, and in extreme cases, channels could be banned. [BBC]

Image credit: BBC/YouTube