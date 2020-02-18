YouTube star Friendlyjordies SLAMS Nine and says the network is run by ‘boomers’

YouTube star Friendlyjordies has slammed Channel Nine in a new clip shared online on Sunday.

Jordan Shanks has accused the network of trying to block him from making money for his Married At First Sight recaps.

In a lengthy post, Jordan said that the network is ran by ‘boomers’ and said Nine ‘tried to take us down.’

‘Well, we’re back on the air, despite Channel Nine trying to take us down,’ he said in the clip.

‘Channel 10 was so nice about our Bachelor recaps… Nine, I don’t want to sound condescending, you boomers, but do you not know how the internet works?’

He went on to claim that his recaps are ‘free advertising’ for the network.

‘We’re giving you free advertising for your show,’ he added.

He then slammed former treasurer Peter Costello, saying: ‘Do you really need the money that bad Costello?’

At the end of the clip, he asked viewers to like the post so that he can continue making the videos.

Jordan is a YouTube star who previously built a career as a male model, who travelled across the world posing for editorials and walking the runways.

He modelled for eight years while studying international politics at the University of New South Wales.

In 2018, he told Daily Mail Australia about his stand-up comedy shows and said performing in front of a live crowd is nothing like he remembers from his heyday as a model.

‘It’s completely different. But I’ve always had a strong performing background. I’ve been doing it since I was five and I have very little understanding of what public shame is, I’m just an exhibitionist,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Nine for comment in relation to this article.