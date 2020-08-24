YouTube Superstar PewDiePie And Wife Marzia Celebrate First Anniversary In Sweetest Way

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Marzia Bisognin in a private and sweet way.

Bisognin took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her husband on their anniversary by posting a photo of them posing under an umbrella.

“We got absolutely soaked from the rain, but had an amazing time walking around Kew Gardens reliving the moments. Happy 1st wedding anniversary Felix (and 9 years together!) I am always so happy and grateful to be sharing my life with you,” she captioned the beautiful photo.

However, what caught people’s attention was the iconic strawberry dress that Bisognin wore in the photo. After noticing people rave about her outfit, Bisognin posted another photo showing off the dress.

“The strawberry dress in its perfect setting. Everyone was freaking out about it in the previous post, and I know it recently became viral, but honestly @lirika.matoshi is suuuuper talented and she definitely deserves the recognition. So many dreamy clothes,” the former beauty vlogger captioned the photo.

The couple got married on Aug. 19 last year on the anniversary of their first meeting in a garden ceremony in London.

Kjellberg confirmed the wedding by posting a few photos of the ceremony on Twitter and captioning it, “We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be. I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

Bisognin too took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of them and captioned it, “Yesterday, the 19th of August – after exactly 8 years since we met – we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives.”